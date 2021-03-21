EAST HAVEN, Conn. – Kelly Lawrence-Norton, 59, of East Haven, Conn. passed unexpectedly at home on March 15, 2021.

She was born on June 28, 1961 in Portland to William Lawrence (Judy) and Pauline McDermott.

Kelly is survived by her former husband, Timothy Norton and their three daughters, Alisha Norton, Kacey Wright (Ronique) and Alexa Norton (Jonathan Bowden). She was a beloved “Aunty” to Christopher Barstow, Melissa Laughlin and Kayla Norster; and sister to Douglas Lawrence of Maine. She was an adored “Mema” to grandchildren, Logan Bowden and Sofie Wright. She will be well missed by her cats, Frankie and Patches.

Kelly’s passion was for her family, sunshine, and ice coffee. She will forever be remembered for her infectious bubbly personality and contagious laugh. She was a huge part of the Weight Watchers Community being a lifetime achiever.

Road trips, picnics, and camping will not be the same without her. Her spirit was kind and compassionate, loved and admired by all.

All services are private with the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, Conn.

