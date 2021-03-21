PORTLAND – Nancy T. Profenno Kashinsky, 97, of Portland, passed away in Portland on March 13, 2021. Nancy was born in Portland on Nov. 26, 1923, the daughter of Peter Sr. and Antoinette (DiBiase) Profenno.

Nancy lived in Portland her entire life and was married to Anthony Kashinsky. She worked as a seamstress before stopping to raise her three stepchildren. Nancy was a very devote catholic attending St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and participating in many prayer and rosary groups. Nancy did not have many passions but the ones she did have she was very committed too. She belonged to a bowling league in Westbrook for many years and a Monday night ladies card group but her true passions was her family, especially her grandchildren and sister Anna. Anna and Nancy would do everything together like sisters will, their sisterhood was unbreakable.

She is survived by her sister, Anna Boswell; stepdaughter, Marguerite Barnett; grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Shane, Eric, Clarice, Christina; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents; husband, Anthony Kashinsky, stepdaughter, Donna Cagle, stepson, Joseph Kashinsky; brothers, Anthony Sr., John, and Peter Jr. Profenno, sister, Camilla Profenno, sisters-in-law, Martha, Kay and Mary Profenno, brother-in-law, John Boswell Sr.; and nephew, Bernard Profenno.

The family would like to thank the memory care center at The Barron Center for the wonderful care they provided Nancy.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Tuesday March 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday March 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland followed by a committal service at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway Ave., South Portland.

You may offer your condolences and share memories online at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

