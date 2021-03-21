Portland High seniors Gemima Motema, left, and Amanda Kabantu received the Patrick Thibodeau Spirit of the Game award during Friday’s virtual awards ceremony. Kabantu and Motema arrived in America four years ago from the Democratic Republic of Congo and were four-year stars for the Bulldogs. Motema, who was a Miss Maine Basketball finalist, will play next year at Northeastern University in Boston, while Kabantu, who was a Miss Maine Basketball semifinal, will play for Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.

