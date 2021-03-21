AUSTIN, Texas — Rennia Davis scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and No. 3 seed Tennessee used a dominant second half to beat 14th-seeded Middle Tennessee 87-62 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Blue Raiders (17-8) and guard Anastasia Hayes, one of the top scorers in the country, looked like they could pull off a shocker early on when they were tied with the Vols (17-7) at halftime, 39-39. But a bid to become the first No. 14 seed to win an NCAA Tournament game was worn down against Tennessee’s superior size and length.

Rae Burrell scored 22 points and Jordan Walker had nine points and 14 rebounds for Tennessee, which outrebounded MTSU 56-21.

(2) BAYLOR 101, (15) JACKSON STATE 52: Moon Ursin scored a career-high 24 points, All-American NaLyssa Smith had a double-double and second-seeded Baylor (26-2) had no problem in its tournament opener against Jackson State (19-6) in San Antonio.

(4) KENTUCKY 71, (13) IDAHO STATE 63: Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson scored 14 points apiece and Kentucky (18-8) grinded out a win over Idaho State (22-4) in San Antonio.

(5) IOWA 87, (12) CENTRAL MICHIGAN 72: Freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Monika Czinano also scored 23 points as No. 5 seed Iowa (19-9) beat 12th-seeded Central Michigan (18-9) in San Antonio.

Micaela Kelly finished with 23 points and four 3-pointers for Central Michigan.

(6) MICHIGAN 87, (11) FLORIDA GULF COAST 66: Leigha Brown scored 28 points, including 17 straight for sixth-seeded Michigan at one point, and the Wolverines (15-5) beat 11th-seed Florida Gulf Coast (26-3) in San Antonio.

The Wolverines were leading 44-42 in the third quarter before Brown took over, going on a personal 17-10 run against the Eagles.

Florida Gulf Coast (26-3) couldn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way despite the best effort of Kierstan Bell, an Ohio State transfer who finished with 25 points.

(7) VIRGINIA TECH 70, (10) MARQUETTE 63: Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points, and No. 7 Virginia Tech (15-9) built a big lead and held on for a win over Marquette (19-7) in San Marcos, Texas.

Kitley also had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks to star for Virginia Tech, which is in the tournament for the first time since 2006.

(8) SYRACUSE 72, (9) SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 55: Emily Engstler scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as eighth-seeded Syracuse (15-8) pulled away from No. 9 South Dakota State (21-4) in Austin, Texas.

ALAMO REGION

(8) OKLAHOMA STATE 84, (9) WAKE FOREST 61: Natasha Mack scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead eighth-seeded Oklahoma State (19-8) past No. 9 Wake Forest (12-13) in San Antonio.

Mack collected her 18th double-double of the season to send Oklahoma State into a second-round matchup Tuesday against No. 1 seed Stanford or 16th-seeded Utah Valley State. She also blocked four shots, extending her nation-leading total to 111.

MERCADO REGION

(1) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, (16) NORTH CAROLINA A&T 58: Jada Boyd scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half to help top-seeded North Carolina State (21-2) overcome a slow start and coast past North Carolina A&T (14-3) in San Marcos, Texas.

HEMISFAIR REGION

(5) GEORGIA TECH 54, (12) STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 52: Lorela Cubaj recovered from a scary fall to score 14 points, including the go-ahead free throws in overtime, and fifth-seeded Georgia Tech (16-8) came back from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat No. 12-seed Stephen F. Austin (24-3) in San Antonio.

