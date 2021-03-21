HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets lost their team-record 20th straight game, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-112 Sunday when John Wall missed two shots in the final 10 seconds.

The Rockets’ skid is tied for the ninth-worst in NBA history and the longest since Philadelphia’s record-setting 28-game losing streak across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Houston took a 110-109 lead with less than three minutes remaining. After the Rockets went ahead, Lu Dort blocked Wall’s layup from behind to protect a 113-112 edge.

Wall then missed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Dort scored 23 points and Isaiah Roby had 18 for the Thunder. Svi Mykhailiuk and Justin Jackson each had 15 points off the bench.

Christian Wood had 27 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Houston, Wall had 24 points and seven assists, and Victor Oladipo scored 23 points.

PACERS 109, HEAT 106: Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead Indiana to a victory at Miami.

Myles Turner finished with 16 points and five blocks, and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who swept their two-game series in Miami.

PELICANS 113, NUGGETS 108: Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 30 points and New Orleans overcame another triple-double by Nikola Jokic to win at Denver.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 points for the Pelicans, who won the finale of a road trip after dropping their first two games in Portland.

Jokic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 52nd career triple-double, including 11 this season. Jamal Murray added 23 points for Denver.

RAPTORS: The NBA fined Toronto Coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer’s table and toward the stands, plus for directing profanity toward game officials before leaving the floor at the end of a game Friday night.

Nurse was upset at the end of Toronto’s 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz, a game in which the Jazz took 41 free throws, compared with the Raptors’ 14.

