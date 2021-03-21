PITTSBURGH — Jesper Bratt scored on a wraparound at 2:50 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Sunday.

Bratt took a pass from Pavel Zacha and quickly circled the net, tucking a shot between the post and the skate of Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry for his first career overtime goal.

“(Jarry) was kind of covering everything for me to shoot at, and I didn’t want to force a bad-angle shot, so I just tried to wrap it,” Bratt said. “I saw he kind of got caught with one of his legs that he couldn’t push through to the other side and I saw my chance to wrap around quick.”

The Devils won two out of three consecutive games against Pittsburgh.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 35 shots for the Devils.

Sidney Crosby scored his 12th goal of the season for Pittsburgh.

Send questions/comments to the editors.