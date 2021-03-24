ARUNDEL – John V. DiLiddo, 67, a resident of Arundel, formerly of Worcester, Mass., passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Sunday, March 21, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with complications of pancreatic cancer.

John was born in Worcester, Mass. on Feb. 7, 1954, the son of the late John W. and Beth M. (Reardon) DiLiddo. He was a 1973 graduate of Worcester Boy’s Trade High School.

After graduation, John started his career as a truck driver for Millbrook Distributors of Leicester, Mass. and Warren Oil of Worcester. He then drove for Northeast Foods for 32 years before retiring in 2006. After retirement, he bought his own rig and started DiLiddo Brothers Hauling. He also drove the trolley for Wells named “The Lobstah” for the summer.

John was a lifelong Teamster member as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a radio enthusiast and loved restoring old tube radios, as well as certifying ham radio licenses. He also disc jockeyed part time at area radio stations throughout the 90’s and early 2000’s.

John is survived by brothers Michael DiLiddo of Webster, Mass. and William DiLiddo and his wife Bonnie of North Grosvenordale, Conn. and his beloved sister, Ann Marie Leger and her husband Joseph Leger of Leicester, Mass.; his godchild, Nicole Boucher-Eccleston of East Brookfield, Mass.; his dear cousin Donna Hebert of Harwich, Mass. He also leaves two nieces, Victoria L. DiLiddo of Webster, Mass. and Deidre M. (DiLiddo) Galasso and her husband Shaun; and great-nephew Eli M. and great-niece Grace K. Galasso of Sturbridge, Mass..

Burial will be private in Paxton Memorial Cemetery, Paxton, Mass.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire,

donations in John’s memory can be made to:

Franciscan Monastery

28 Beach Ave.

Kennebunk, ME 04043

