SCARBOROUGH – Raymond G. Frank, 88, passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of the late Shirley M. (LaPlain) Frank.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland, Maine.

For a complete obituary, to sign Raymond’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous