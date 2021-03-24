STANDISH – Karen Ann Ferrante, 67, passed away at her home on March 21, 2021. She was born in Portland on Feb. 27, 1954, a daughter of the late George and Billie (Brown) Herbert. She graduated from Portland High School and Westbrook Junior College.

Karen will always be remembered as an accomplished quilter and knitter and was active in the Standish Quilting Club. For over 40 years, Karen served as a CNA, caring for many patients.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Daniel Ferrante; children, Daniel Ferrante II and his wife Jennifer, Matthew Ferrante and his wife Mary, and Jeremy Ferrante, all of Standish; siblings, Darlene Bowman and her husband Mike of Minnesota, Kathleen Kamen and her husband Gerry of Minnesota, and George Herbert and his wife Patricia of Limerick; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of Karen’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

