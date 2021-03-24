BARRINGTON, N.H. – Robert Keyworth Dozier, 52, of Barrington, N.H., passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. Robert was born in Machias, Maine on Dec. 2, 1968.A recording of the live streamed service can be viewed at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/58583354. For online condolences and to view the extended obituary, visit: http://www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service – Buckminster Chapel.

