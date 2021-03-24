LEWISTON – Dennis Patrick Leydon, 67, of Naples, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, surrounded by his cherished daughters, granddaughter, brother and sister. Dennis went to heaven on Sunday, March 14, 2021 with a heart full of peace, love, gratitude, and immeasurable pride. Born Sept. 2, 1953 in Dorchester, Mass., Dennis was the son of Josephine (Fitzgerald) Leydon and George F., Sr. A graduate of Medford High, Dennis secured lifelong friendships during his time there. Following graduation, he became a NYNEX linesman where he worked for 25+ years. Dennis shared his two daughters and many memories with his ex-wife, Kathleen Leydon, as well as years of love and laughter with his former partner, Cynthia Bouchard. Dennis’ zest for life and finding beauty, humor, and love in the simplest of things will live on forever. He had a heart of gold and cherished time with family and friends, including numerous hunting and fishing trips, family vacations, and the most EPEK dance parties! Dennis took immense pride in being his family’s historian and most treasured and humorous storyteller. Dennis is survived by his pride and joy, daughters Shannon Leydon and Erin Plummer and her husband, Matt; four grandchildren Hannah, Matthew, Shane, and Owen aka “HIMSELF”; a brother Joseph T. Leydon, sister Mary Connor, a brother George F. Leydon, Jr., and countless other family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his beloved sister, Judith Brodie, and a brother John “Jackie” Leydon.A celebration of life will be held later in 2021. His family encourages everyone who loved Dennis to share their favorite stories via a tribute email: [email protected]. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton, Maine. Online condolences may be shared with is family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

