Sandra Lee Crouse 1957 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Sandra L. Crouse, 64, of Brunswick passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born Jan. 28, 1957, in Brunswick, the daughter of Harold H. Manson Jr. and Elmira V. (Davis) Manson. Sandra graduated from Brunswick High School in 1976, and received her B.S. in Social Work from the University of Southern Maine in 1994. Together, with her husband George, they built, owned and operated for the past 24 years, their company, Northern Pride Communications. Sandy has been a loyal member of the United Baptist Church of Topsham since the young age of 4. She was honored to serve as a deacon, a member of the choir, and a Sunday school teacher. Sandy loved her church family, and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them, whether in fellowship or in service. Sandy loved to tend to her gardens, especially her beautiful roses. She also tended to her cherished relationships in the same way by encouraging those around her to seek the sunshine. Caring for those relationships so much so, she had a tendency to over schedule herself, something her family will miss dearly. Sandy and her beloved husband George recently celebrated 32 years of marriage. She cherished their daily walks together along with their favored dog Jake. Sandy’s love of family, friends and community was all encompassing, and truly a defining part of who she was, and she will be sorely missed. Sandy would never miss an opportunity to make a precious memory with her children or grandchildren. Some of their shared activities will serve as memories to last a lifetime: horseback riding, a game or two of cribbage, coaching basketball teams, baking her amazing cookies, cheering at different sporting events, reading her favorite books, inspiring the joy of the arts, a game of Scrabble with her sister, and Sunday lunches with her father. She is survived by her husband, George Crouse; her three children, daughter Miranda Gowell and her husband Chris of Sabattus; son M. Blaine McCrum and his wife Jessica of Brunswick; daughter Rachael Minott and her fiancé Brandon Stinchfield of Brunswick; grandchildren, Jared Burns, Michael McCrum, Andrew Burns, Christopher McCrum, Aaliyah Wilson, J. Ryan Gowell, Emma Manganella, Hayleigh Stinchfield; her father Harold Manson Jr; one sister Norma Collins of Topsham, two brothers Oscar Manson of Freeport and Harold Manson III of Topsham; many nieces and nephews; an extraordinary group of friends and abundance of extended family members. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a sister, Valerie; a son, Nathan; two husbands J. Loren McCrum and David Minott. The family has privately held the burial service at the Lunt Memorial Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at United Baptist Church on Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Baptist Church.

