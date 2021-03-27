ACTON – John W. Sullivan, 78, of Acton passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 after a brief illness.

He was born on Oct. 17, 1942 to John and Anita (Bourque) Sullivan in Sanford where he grew up and attended local schools, graduating from Sanford High School in 1960. He was an accomplished athlete in high school, playing basketball, football and baseball.

He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from University of Maine at Orono and his master’s degree from University of Southern Maine.

John spent his career as a beloved math teacher and coach at Noble High School in North Berwick for 57 years. He retired in 2003 but shortly after returned, part-time.

In 1969 he married his lovely wife, Terry Richardson, and together they had two sons.

John truly enjoyed sports, and was very involved in youth sports. He was his sons biggest fan and coached their sports teams as well. He was basketball referee for many years and coached basketball and baseball at Noble High School. His impact on the kids and the community was such that the baseball field at Noble is dedicated to him as the “John W. Sullivan Field”. He also spent his free time playing golf, and was a member of the Sanford Country Club.

Though he loved sports and teaching, he was a family man foremost. His family was everything to him. He was especially passionate about his grandchildren. He was always there for Jordyn’s events and watched Jacob play sports. John loved sitting and visiting with his little granddaughter, Grace. His family was his pride and joy.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, teacher and coach and will be dearly missed.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Gary Sullivan.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Terry Sullivan of Acton, a son Jason Sullivan and his wife Michelle of Wells, a son Jamie Sullivan and his fiance Monica Bertrand of Sanford; grandchildren Jordyn, Jacob, and Grace Sullivan; a sister Jo-Ann Kallis and her husband Alan of Portland; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and relatives are invited to a time of visitation on Thursday, April 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy

are asked to consider a

donation to the:

John W. Sullivan

Scholarship Fund at

ATTN: Joe Findlay

Noble High School

100 Noble Way

North Berwick ME 03906

﻿

