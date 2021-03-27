WATERBORO – Darcy Page Sawyer born on Sept. 18, 1980, of Waterboro, passed unexpectedly due to a medical issue on March 21, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. in Alfred.

Darcy is survived by her spouse Jon L. Sawyer Sr. of Waterboro; her children, Brain Cobb, 24, of Portland, TT Tucker, 19, of Limerick, LJ Tucker, 18, of Waterboro, Mason Tucker, 16, of Waterboro, stepchildren, Mariaha Trott of Portland, Zackary J. Sawyer of Gorham, JJ Sawyer of Bridgeton, and Joseph Diaz of Portland. Darcy is also survived by her mother Patty Procter, father Gerald Averill Jr. of Portland, mother-in-law Fran Sawyer and father-in-law Lewis Sawyer of Lewiston; sister Tabitha Procter-Averill, brother Jason, and many more. Also survived by the the Sawyer family, The Proctor family, the Averill family, the Seavey family, the Diggins family, the Megilvray family, the Clarke family, the Walton family, the Kelly family, and the Bushe family.

A special thanks to the McDonalds family in Kennebunk for the love and support.

