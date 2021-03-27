Tuesday’s article on the redesign of the Congress Square intersection, “Portland to overhaul busy downtown crossroads starting this summer,” is great news for the residents, businesses and visitors of Portland. It is encouraging that city officials see the benefits of street designs that slow down traffic.

The elimination of the slip lane from High Street will hopefully serve as a precedent for many other areas in Portland. Slip lanes are a common street design that prioritizes speed over safety. For this reason, cities across the country are replacing dangerous slip lanes with spaces for people, as the redesign in front of the Portland Museum of Art will do.

By making public spaces attractive and roads safer, more people are likely to replace short auto trips with active transportation. This not only reduces urban congestion, but also has a positive impact on public and environmental health. Walkability not only enhances the quality of life, but also has been connected to greater economic success in urban areas.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine frequently hears from Mainers across the state that slower vehicle speeds and more public space for walking, biking and rolling are top priorities. The coalition’s anti-speeding campaign, Slow ME Down, was launched last year in response to these concerns, and the new design in downtown Portland helps bring us one step closer to both of these goals.

Angela King

advocacy manager, The Bicycle Coalition of Maine

Pownal

