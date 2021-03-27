Re: “Silver lining of pandemic: No flu deaths and only 3 hospitalizations this season” (March 23):

I find it instructive, but not surprising, that there have been dramatically fewer cases of flu this year in Maine and not a single flu death. Obviously, the COVID precautions we have taken (masks, social distancing, hand washing, etc.) have been very efficacious in preventing the flu, which, we know, can be fatal to many.

Now that we’ve all become accustomed to taking these admittedly annoying, but certainly not oppressive, precautions, why not introduce precautions similar to these in future years during the height of the flu season?

We have learned through this health crisis that a little personal inconvenience can go a long way when we recognize that the common good is a more important, more noble cause than “my rights.”

We may well save many lives as well as relieve much temporary personal misery. We are awaiting a “new normal.” It is up to us to ensure that the “new normal” is a better normal.

Rev. Louis Phillips
Windham

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles