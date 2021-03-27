I have recently moved to Portland from Colorado and was saddened by the news of the shooting in the King Soopers market in Boulder. This incident reignites the issue of gun rights versus public safety.
The arguments are always framed by the contest between rights assumed protected by the Second Amendment and those who wish to take these rights away.
I would like to reframe the argument to one between individual rights and the rights of the society at large. Assuming that there is and always will be a percentage of the population who will be unstable and even dangerous to others, to allow the possibility of this small number of people possessing weapons of increasing lethality is to place the remainder of the society at risk and to eliminate their right to a life free from fear. Why should the right to own a military-style weapon useful only for killing people override the right to live free from the dangers inherent in having people who cannot be trusted in possession of these weapons?
We have speed limits to protect drivers, we have restrictions on a person’s actions in order to protect others and we already restrict dangerous objects such as explosives coming into the public arena.
Why are guns so sacrosanct? Why would anyone need a semi-automatic weapon that can hold enough ammunition to kill several dozen people? There has to be some sense in all this.
Theodore Stainman
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections
-
Cops & Courts
As daily deaths near 4,000, worst may lie ahead for Brazil
-
Nation & World
Rising COVID case counts in the young test U.S. vaccine strategy
-
Business
Spurred by lockdown, Spain gives four-day work week a try
-
Business
Cruises will remain banned, CDC says, as industry pressure to restart heats up
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.