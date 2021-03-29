Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., based in Yarmouth, will open a brewpub in Portland this summer at 9 Commercial St., the former home of Arabica Coffee.

The 81-seat brewpub will serve a similar menu to the one at the Freeport Brickyard Hollow – craft pizza, protein bowls, soups and salads, and comfort food appetizers such as potstickers, cheesy bread sticks, and french fries covered in pulled pork and a Gouda cheese sauce. The restaurant will also deliver pizza, using its own delivery drivers, to all of Portland, according to Brendan Medeiros, operations manager for the company.

“It’s really cool there right on the water,” he said. “We’re going to put huge garage doors in the front so you’ll be able to open those in the summer. It will be full service dine-in. We’ll have a nice big bar there, but it also have a slice counter.”

Mederios said the Portland brewpub will be Brickyard Hollow’s fourth location. In addition to the existing brewpubs in Yarmouth and Freeport, the company is scheduled to open a small restaurant – about 15 seats – in about three weeks at 242 Main St. in Yarmouth, next to the Yarmouth brewpub. The company announced that project in January.

“It’s like a little sister restaurant,” Mederios said. “It’s going to be right next door, and we’re going to be able to feed pizzas to the sit-down brewpub. It’s going to be cool. But we’re really excited about Portland.”

Medeiros said the company has been looking for a place in Portland for about a year. The 3,000-square-foot Commercial Street brewpub will be open until 2 a.m., he said, helping to fill the late-night void left when Bill’s Pizza closed last month.

Mederios said he hopes the Portland Brickyard Hollow, which needs extensive renovations, will open sometime in July.

