Bar Mills vaccination clinic

The town of Buxton is conducting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Bar Mills Fire Station, 174 Portland Road.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is open to Mainers 50 and older, teachers, school staff and licensed child care workers of any age. Registration for the 300 doses available is first-come, first-served. The registration link is on the town’s Facebook page at facebook.com/buxtontownmaine and any Maine resident may register.

According to town officials, the software will allow anyone to register. However, appointments will be canceled for anyone who does not meet the criteria. See bit.ly/3rBBeHk for more information.

Solar project site walk slated

The Planning Board will meet for a site walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 3, for an application from JDP Solar, which is proposing to build and operate the Emery Meadow Solar Station. The solar array is being proposed on Haines Meadow Road near Mark P Emery Road. According to town documents, the development area will be approximately 87 acres. The property is in the Rural District and is Tax Map 4, Lot 49.

Site walks are open to the public and will begin at the end of Mark P Emery Road. Contact the Code Enforcement Office at 929-3046 or [email protected] for more.

School board candidates announced

There is only one contested race for several vacancies on the Maine Administrative District 6 Board of Directors to be filled on June 8.

Chairman Trevor Hustus is being challenged by Kelley Heath to represent Hollis. Incumbent Ellen DeCotiis is running unopposed for the Buxton seat on the board. Paul Welch is running unopposed for the Standish seat now held by Robert Deakin. James Moses is not seeking re-election for the Frye Island seat on the board and no one has taken out papers.

Neither of the two Limington terms expire this year.

All are three-year terms. All seats are at-large and voters in all five district towns will choose the candidate for each available seat.

