BIDDEFORD — Apex Youth Connection announced that it has been awarded a one-year, $22,000 grant by United Way of York County.

Apex and UWYC agree the investment will connect Biddeford and Saco area youth with their communities to develop healthier, more engaged, and more connected citizens.

Since 2001, Apex Youth Connection has been guiding youth in grades 5-12 through active, multi-year mentorship — challenging comfort zones and expanding perceptions, gently pushing participants to set and reach goals they never thought possible, proponents say.

Thanks to the continued support of many individuals, businesses and organizations throughout York County this year, UWYC investments totaled $622,588, supporting 59 programs from 39 organizations — with Apex Youth Connection being one of them.

“Considering these very challenging times, we are enormously grateful to those companies and individuals throughout York County who were able to support our fundraising efforts this past year,” said UWYC President Brian Petrovek.

