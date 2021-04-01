Revaluation to begin
The town will begin revaluating all real estate in April and will conclude in August next year, according to a press release posted on Gorham’s website. The results will be applied to the November 2022 property tax bills.
Data collectors from Vision Government Solutions will begin visiting Gorham properties to collect exterior information this month and continue through February 2022. Interior information will be gathered from July this year through May 2022.
For more information, visit gorham-me.org and click on “News.”
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on March 31, 1971, that Lynn Merrifield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Merrifield of North Gorham, had begun basic training at Lackland Air Force Base.
260 years ago
Edmund Phinney, the son of the town’s first settler, John Phinney, taught school 260 years ago in his kitchen in 1761, according to the Gorham Historical Society. Before that, school was held in the garrison on Fort Hill at the site of the present-day park.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on March 25 that the U.S. public debt was $27,963,138,826,148.12.
