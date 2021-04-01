PORTLAND – Jane M. Flaherty, 95, of Vera Street, passed away on March 28, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1925 in Portland, a daughter of Charles and Antoinette Dougher. She graduated from Portland High School in 1943.

After graduation, she went to work at Casco Bank. She later went to work at the Portland Post Office where she met Raymond Flaherty. They were married on Oct 4, 1948. After marriage, Jane left the post office to raise her family.

Jane enjoyed traveling, dining out, reading, puzzles of all types and spending time with her friends and family. She and her best friend, Janet Rowe, had a long standing once a week lunch and shopping get together. Jane also had a group of friends called “The Club Girls”. They would meet each month at each member’s home for coffee and dessert.

Jane was a member of the Irish American Club and used to help with the monthly newsletter mailing. Jane was a communicant of St. Pius X Church where she would play bingo in her later years, getting a chance to make a whole new circle of friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda and Susan Flaherty.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 8 at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

