Work together with a shared goal

To the editor,

As a member of the South Portland school board, I feel it is important for me to respond to recent public comments made by members of the community regarding racism in our schools and our board. I have been part of this community nearly my entire life and have seen the evolution of our city firsthand. South Portland, in my experience, has always been a welcoming community and is filled with many people who spend their time making sure that people’s needs are met and that everyone feels they are a part of it.

I also can acknowledge that some may feel they have not been welcomed, or aren’t part of this community, and for that I am sorry that has been their experiences. I believe we are all trying our best to see that we recognize what needs to change and allow those who wish to be part of this community feel safe and welcomed to do so.

It is my belief we should be all be held to a very high standard when it comes to our students, and our schools should be free from illegal discrimination and harassment of any kind. I can say that and also acknowledge that none of us are perfect, and as with any growth and progress there will be mistakes along the way and what is most important is that we learn from them and continue to strive to do better.

I have acknowledged to those who have asked, there is much I have to learn about racism and equity in our community, and I have personally taken steps to start conversations with members of the community who have been open and vulnerable with me about their experiences. This has opened my eyes to the need for focused action and acknowledgement that we have continued work to do to achieve our ultimate goals. To suggest that our schools, and especially our board, has not acknowledged that this work is needed or important is unfair and untrue.

I can appreciate the desire of members of the community to see tangible action being taken to address the concerns of those who have been brave enough to speak their truths and share their feelings. To suggest that I, and my fellow board members, are not listening and don’t take these comments seriously is unfortunate and wrong. As a member of this community, I acknowledge that I have much to learn about how students feel in the halls of our schools and how they are treated by our teachers and staff. I’m committed to seeing every student has equal opportunities to succeed in our classrooms and the support they need from teachers who share the same goals of learning and growing together as a community.

Hurling insults and accusations, especially publicly, does little to solve the issues at hand and furthers the divide in our community. I would encourage community members, especially parents, to use their voice and participate in the process by attending board meetings, understanding what our role board plays within our schools, and get involved in your own child’s classroom and school. The best way forward for everyone in our community is to work together with a shared goal for our children to be engaged learners and authentically true to themselves throughout their journey in our schools.

Jennifer Ryan, school board member, at-large

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.