GORHAM – Ernald A. “Joe” Gervais, 94, of Gorham passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021 after a period of declining health.

He was a proud Marine Veteran who served in the Pacific theatre during WWII. Joe fought with the Sixth Marines in the battle of Okinawa, was wounded, and as a result he was awarded the Purple Heart. He remained connected with the Marines through his years-long membership in the Marine Corps League.

Joe was born in Westbrook in 1926 and lived in the city for 75 years. He was a communicant of St. Hyacinth’s Church. He was active in the Westbrook Little League for years. Joe was a member of the Westbrook American Legion as well as the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He thoroughly enjoyed playing cards with his “buddies” at the Eagles into his 90s.

Joe liked gardening and outdoor projects around the house. He also looked forward to the next travel adventure with Anita, whether it was a trip to Europe or to a National Park. He always returned with lengthy travel stories to share enthusiastically with everyone.

He worked in the food production industry for over 30 years before going to work for Henry L. Hansen, prior to his retirement.

Joe is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anita Girard Gervais; a son, Scott and his wife Elaine of Gorham, a son, Mark and his wife Zoi of Gorham; grandchildren, Erica, Elissa, Briana, and Nathaniel; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Roberta Brim and brothers, Merton, Norbert, and Ronald.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

