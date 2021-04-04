RAYMOND – Michael Dennis Leavitt, 62, of Patricia Avenue passed away peacefully on March 31, 2021 at his home, “Big Mike” was surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born in Portland on Jan. 22, 1959, the son of the late Peter Leavitt and Barbara Sherlock.

Mike started his working career as a commercial fisherman which he did for 20-plus years, S&H Cleaning Service which he did for another 20-plus years before he decided to go out on his own, starting his own contracting business which he did for 10 years until his illness forced him to get done.

Mike was a loving father and friend who loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was always willing to put is needs aside and put his family first. He would do anything to help out the people he knew and even some he didn’t. He loved to listen to oldies music, play cards, and always kept busy. He was a jack of all trades and could fix or build anything. He was also a longtime member of the Portland Am Vets Club.

Mike was predeceased by a grandson, Brody Leavitt; and two sisters, Katherine Baker and Susan Call.

He is survived by two sons, Peter Leavitt of Gorham and Michael Leavitt of Buxton, two daughters, Rachelle Leavitt of Scarborough and Ashley Leavitt and her companion, Chris Serfes of Bridgton; special friend, mother of two of his children, and caregiver, Tabby; sisters, Jolene Sinclair of Portland, Arlene Marshall of Naples, Sandra Murphy of Portland, Betsy Randall of Florida, and Sue Anne, a brother, Peter and his wife, Dawn Hamlin of Casco; 11 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Sean, Marcus, Antonio, Forest, Macey, Brock, Tryniti, Myles, Nickelle, and Lincoln; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Mike’s life will be held on Thursday, April 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at the Crooked River Cemetery, Poland Springs Road (Route 11), Naples. Following state mandates masks are required for all services. To view Mike’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

