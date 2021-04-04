WESTBROOK – Wayne J. Wescott, 64, died on March 29, 2021.

Wayne had a profound love of the outdoors which he experienced through fishing, hiking, boating, snowmobiling, riding his Honda 90, and the occasional nighttime snowshoe.

He was a life-long learner and reader, generously sharing what he knew with others. Wayne was a skilled and knowledgeable machinist taking pride in crafting parts to restore and maintain his many seasoned machines. As a lifelong Westbrook resident, Wayne had an enthusiasm for local history. His fascination with history and the outdoors led to a passion for metal-detecting. Wayne spent countless days in the woods of Parsonsfield finding and preserving historical artifacts.

Wayne was a Boston Red Sox fan always preferring to listen to the game over the radio. He inherited a love of music that he leaves as a legacy. His vast collection, spanning from blues to zydeco, brings comfort to his family and friends.

Wayne loved his cats and had a soft spot for all animals. He showed this by providing food, water, and affection to the neighborhood cats (and other local wildlife). He will affectionately be remembered as the cat whisperer.

Wayne was an employee of Saunders Brothers excelling at operating the log-loader. From there he went to work at S.D. Warren where he mastered driving paper-hauling equipment as a Material Handler; he could expertly navigate the narrow passageways of the mill transporting thousand-pound rolls of paper. This ultimately led to him becoming an instructor and winning multiple awards. Wayne also earned his Oil Burner Journeyman’s license through MODA.

He attended Westbrook schools, graduating in 1975. He was active in Little League and the Westbrook school bands especially the Westbrook High School Marching Band where he played the triple drums.

Wayne was a loving husband to Diane Lowell Wescott adoring and proud father of Rachel Wescott Toppi and husband Benjamin Toppi, and Marcia Wescott and boyfriend Forrest Vultee. He cherished his grandchildren, Georgia, Michael, Leo, and Dominic Toppi.

Wayne was predeceased by his father, the former Mayor of Westbrook, Fred C. Wescott.

He is survived by his mother, Lillian Annette Martel Wescott; siblings, Susan Blais and husband Robert, Sandra Wescott, Fred C. Wescott Jr. and partner Ricamor Guinoo, Stephen Wescott and wife Cris, a special brother-in-law, Donald “Mic” E. Lowell Jr. and wife Mary, sister-in-law, Donna Zupco and husband David; aunt, Carol Kennie; many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and Kristina, Kelly, and Kourtney Kentigian, daughters of his dear friend, Marty.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday April 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Due to COVID restrictions a private service will be held prior to visitation at 4 p.m. Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. The service maybe viewed online using the link provided in Wayne’s obituary at http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In honor of Wayne

donations made be made to

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland or

The Arbor Day Foundation

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous