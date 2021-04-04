WINDHAM – Roberta Jean Wilson passed away March 3, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice house in Scarborough. She was born in Madison Oct. 5, 1938, the daughter of Forest and Shirley Gordon Preble.

She grew up in Madison and her family moved to Naples, where she graduated from high school.

Jean attended school in Boston and later married. She and her family lived throughout the United States and she later returned to Maine and lived in the Skowhegan area. Jean and her family moved to the Buxton Hollis area where she worked at the Plumtree in the Maine Mall as a florist. In later years she was a travel agent and had worked for CWT in Newington, Mass.

Jean was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed making quilts, needlepoint, crossword puzzles and shopping.

She is predeceased by her husbands, Donald Pickett in 1986, George Wilson in 2012; a daughter, Melody Ela; a granddaughter, Lori Hayden; and a brother, Pennel Preble.

Survivors include a son, Bob Ela of Standish and wife Stacy, a daughter, Lynn Dennison of Hollis and husband Mike; a sister, Audrey Pratt of Bridgton and husband Rocky; nine grandchildren Jacob, Amanda, April, Jamie, Zach, Colby, Trisha, Angela and Joshua; 10 great-grandchildren, Brenna, Emily, Olivia, Sophia, Konnor, Ava, Callen, Parker, Caitlyn, and Angel, many step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton, Friday April 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Saturday April 10 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Dan Curtis will officiate.

Burial will be held at Hillcrest cemetery in Hollis.

Dennett, Craig and Pate, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills) are entrusted with her services.

Memorial contributions maybe made in her memory to the

Dana Farber Institute,

4500 Brookline Ave.

Boston, MA 02215.

