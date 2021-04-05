We celebrate the life of Bob Wellman, who passed away on March 20, 2021, in the good company of his wife Estelle, his family, and the folks at Huntington Common.

Bob loved to work, and did so until age 88. Even then, he insisted that he retired too early. He began by delivering milk, throwing newspapers, and driving trucks. He was drafted into the Navy in World War II and attended college at Bates College and Tufts University, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering. He managed various panelizing/modular home building processes before starting his own company, Coastal Structures.

Estelle and Bob (at age 72) worked to bring low income and senior housing to Kennebunk, and created the property management company R&E Associates. It is now proudly run by their son, Tom.

Bob and Estelle married in 1950. Theirs was an enviable partnership; they were always able to discuss, disagree, hold no grudges, laugh at issues and challenges, and enjoy each other’s company like on a first date. Though he subscribed to traditional roles, Bob was always influenced by Estelle’s input and opinions. Especially when ordering food.

Bob was a strong member of the communities he lived in, serving on various boards related to town planning, and actively participating in industry associations.

Bob was always a source of encouragement and advice. He let his four boys make their own mistakes before lovingly calling them “knuckleheads.” He enjoyed taking his family on road trips in the Clark Cortez camper (the horn!), usually involving weather or other vehicle mishaps. He also enjoyed hosting the large summer parties where all the family clans came together.

Bob is fondly remembered by an extensive family including his wife of 70 years, Estelle Weeks Wellman of Kennebunk; his sister, Evelyn Heinrich of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; his three sons Peter Wellman and wife Rebecca of Colchester, Vermont, Thomas Wellman, and wife Sally of Kennebunk, and Richard Wellman and wife Cynthia of Camden.; and his daughter-in-law Beth Wellman of Gorham. He is also remembered by his grandchildren: Eric Wellman, Scott Wellman, Jamie Lessard, Lisa Wellman, Abigail Sturgeon, Robert Wellman, Hannah Nicholl, Matthew Wellman and Joseph Wellman, as well as 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, special cousins, friends, and associates. Bob was predeceased by his son Robert Charles Wellman Jr., sisters Arlene Cooper and Joanne Saunders and brother Richard Wellman.

We will all miss you and cherish all the memories. You were a lucky man to live most of your 98 years in an independent, healthy way. May you finally enjoy resting your eyes as much as you’d like.

