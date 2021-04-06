The Gorham Historic Preservation Commission Monday approved a replacement ell for a house that was built in 1803 that is being converted to eight apartments in the village.

At issue was an ell determined to be 15 inches higher than the original that was demolished at 8 College Ave. without proper permission. Developer Andrew Earle of Windham said last week the ell was not safe for workers and a contractor tore it down.

The commission voted 4-0 with Nancy Kenty, Mary Lee Dodge and Marsha Weeks Trail absent to authorize the replacement ell.

Now that the ell issue has been resolved, Gorham Code Officer Freeman Abbott can issue a demolition permit for the old ell Commission Chairperson Bruce Roullard submits a certificate of appropriateness for the replacement to the town’s code office.

