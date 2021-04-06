Cumberland County Sheriff deputies acting on a citizen’s tip stopped a car in Standish early April 4 and arrested two people suspected of stealing from mailboxes.

Robert Fusillo, 29, of Sebago and Angela Cunningham, 31, of Buxton were arrested shortly after 2:30 a.m. and taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland, according to Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon. A spokesman at the jail said Tuesday the two suspects were not in custody.

Deputies arriving at the scene saw a person “attempting to access a mailbox” on Quail Ridge Drive in Standish and stopped a vehicle as it was trying to leave, Gagnon said in a prepared statement. Parcels of man with addresses throughout Gorham, Buxton and Standish were found in the vehicle, he said.

Fusillo was charged with theft and criminal mischief. Cunningham was charged with theft, criminal mischief and possession of schedule “Z” drugs, possession of schedule “W” drugs and trafficking prison contraband.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is working with the U. S Postal Service along with Gorham and Buxton Police departments in the investigation.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is aware of this incident and will be assisting the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation,” Postal Inspector Emily Spera of the Boston Division said Monday.

Spera said individuals who steal U.S. Mail face federal charges and could be fined, imprisoned for not more than five years, or both.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: