FALMOUTH – Beverley Joan Knudsen, 90, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The daughter of Clyde and Viola (Gilliatt) Cushman, she was born in Portland on March 6, 1931.

She was a proud Deering High graduate, class of 1949, and was very involved in class events throughout the years. After high school she attended Colby-Sawyer Junior College in New Hampshire. Because of the war she returned home and continued her education graduating from Westbrook Junior College on Stevens Avenue. She was one of the proud people who went from kindergarten to college without ever leaving the street.

After college she joined a local ski club where she met her future husband N. Richard Knudsen. They met in February of 1953 and were married on August 29 of the same year. Skiing was something they enjoyed doing together their whole life. After marriage they settled in Falmouth to raise their family. They owned and operated the Knudsen Studio Shop, where Richard had a studio, and Bev ran a gift shop. They operated the store in the Falmouth Shopping Center from 1962-2003. When they were not working at the store they enjoyed skiing and boating on Casco Bay.

Beverley was a member of The Episcopal Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Falmouth. She was also an active member of the Altrusa Women’s Business Organization. She enjoyed traveling and volunteering, reading to preschoolers at the Reiche School in Portland. The thing she loved the most was being with her family, whether in Falmouth or Georgia.

Beverley was predeceased by her husband Richard of 49 years, and her brother Bruce Cushman.

She is survived by her daughter Kimberlee Wing and her husband Michael of Greensboro, Ga., her son Erik Knudsen and his wife Catherine of Falmouth; her grandchildren, Kirsten Protos, Jenny Kennedy, Neils Knudsen, and Kurt Knudsen; and her nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Gay Carbonneau, and her good friend and neighbor, Alice W. Jones.

Beverley’s family would like to offer a special thank you to her faithful caregiver Kim Hobbs. They would also like to thank Homecare Assistance Caregivers, Rachel Darling, Michele Moran, and Shirley Stowell, as well as all of the caring staff of Beacon Hospice.

A private graveside service will be held in July.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity that was close to Beverley’s heart, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Souper Supper Ministry (memo line) or at http://www.smary.org.

