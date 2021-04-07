BRIDGTON – Jean L. Crawford, 89, of Bridgton, passed away on April 3, 2021 at Bridgton Hospital.She was born in Portland on Sept. 26, 1931, the daughter of the late Orman and Marion (McDowell) Dennison. She attended South Portland schools and graduated from South Portland High School.Jean worked for many years on the Portland waterfront at Maine Crabmeat and went on to work in the healthcare field. She served as a CNA at the South Portland Nursing Home and as a dietary aide at the former Devonshire Manor.Jean was a member of the Eagles Club, and will always be remembered for the enjoyment she had knitting, country music – especially Willie Nelson, and dancing.She was predeceased by her three sons, Dean C., Kurt A. and Rick C. Crawford.Jean is survived by her daughter, Mara Newcomb and her husband David of Bridgton; grandchildren, Alyson Huff, Kris Crawford, Kelly Bailey and Christina Wilson; 12 great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and cherished adopted granddaughters Jade and LillyServices will be private.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com﻿

Guest Book