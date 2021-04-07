ROCKPORT – Caryl G. Kolkin, beloved wife of the late Marvin Kolkin, died peacefully, Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born in New York City, Caryl met the love of her life, Marvin Kolkin, when she was just a young woman. The pair were married in 1947. For many years they worked side by side in Montgomery County, Md. where Carly managed Marvin’s thriving medical practice. She was an active member of the Maryland State Woman’s Medical Auxiliary, serving as their President. Caryl was proud to have raised three sons, Mitchell, Jon and Seth. Retiring to the Midcoast in 1996, Caryl and Marvin built a home together where she resided even after Marvin’s passing in 2019. Together they enjoyed 71 years of marriage. Locally Caryl has been an active member and proud supporter of the Adas Yoshuron Synagogue in Rockland and the Bay Chamber. Caryl was predeceased by her beloved husband, Marvin. She is survived by her adoring children, Mitchell and his wife Kathie, Jon and his wife Cee, Seth and his wife Anne; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Helene and Bernard. She was laid to rest in the Jewish Cemetery, Owls Head. Virtual access of the service is available through Caryl’s Book of Memoires at http://www.bchfh.com. Please click on the Photos and Videos Tab and then the Watch Webcast button. virtual access will be available through Caryl’s Book of Memoires at http://www.bchfh.com. Please click on the Photos and Videos Tab and then the Watch Webcast button. To share a memory or condolence with the Kolkin family, please visit their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Caryl’s memory by supporting Adas Yoshuron Synagogue in Rockland, Maine or Bay Chamber Concerts in Rockport, Maine.

