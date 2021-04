SACO – Donald A. Hanson Jr., 84, husband of Noreen (Munford) Hanson, passed away at his home in Saco on April 2, 2021.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

A graveside service with Masonic Funeral Honors will be held on Saturday April 10 at 10 a.m. at the South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery, River Road, Buxton.

