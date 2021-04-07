PORTLAND – Shirley T. Jacobson, 98, died April 3, 2021. She was born Nov. 2, 1922 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, a daughter of David and Emma Taub Goldman.

She graduated at the top of her class from Westhill High School, received her business training from the Mother House in Montreal and worked for the Canadian Red Cross during W.W. II. In 1948, she married Payson Jacobson, M.D. and moved to St. Paul, Minn. where she had the first of four children moving to Portland in 1951 where she raised her family.

Mrs. Jacobson served her community as a library volunteer, P.T.A President at Roosevelt School, served with the Maine Medical Center Women’s Auxillary, and was a member of the Portland chapter of Hadassah. Later in life, she worked in her husband’s medical practice. A world traveler and opera lover, she also had an affinity for animals, caring for several family dogs, cats and small animals.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Mikoleski and Janice Jacobson, her son, Paul Jacobson; grandson, David Hassine; two great- grandchildren; her sister, Marilyn Nadler and brother-in-law, Dr. Norman Nadler. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Payson Jacobson whom she was married to for 62 years; her daughter, Susan; and her identical twin sister, Roselyn Goodman.

Her daughter Janice would like to thank the staff at The Cedars for their compassionate and loving care during the last six months of Shirley’s life and the immeasurable care of Hospice of Southern Maine with special thanks to Tracie Gosselin, Marie Roy and Erin King.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

