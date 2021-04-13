Michael Lloyd Acquin 1963 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Michael Lloyd Acquin, 58, of Brunswick passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his home. He was born March 30, 1963 to Billie LaTray and amazing stepfather Don LaTray. Michael grew up in Lewistown, Mont. where he attended Fergus High School. Michael lived for music. He played tenor saxophone both in jazz band in school and for the “cul-de-sac” quartet. He’d always make sure the stereo was prefect for EACH song. Michael spent summers kayaking with friends and family. Michael served in the U.S. Navy for four years starting as a lineman. He achieved the rating of CSR2 before transitioning to civilian life. Michael worked in many professions after serving his country. His first job was as a painter and sandblaster for Pelletier and Flanagan. Michael worked for 15 years at L.L. Bean in the maintenance and customer service departments. Michael got his commercial driver’s license and drove 10 years for Hartt Transportation. He finished his career as a service writer for the company. Michael is survived by his loving wife Judith Ann Acquin; sons Thomas Bennett, Joshua Acquin, daughter-in-law Tiffany Acquin, daughter Casey Marie Acquin; grandchildren Austin, Ashlynn, and Kendall Acquin; as well as a handful of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael can now join the ones who went before him: mother Billie LaTray, father Don LaTray; grandparents Dorothy and Henry(Slim) Lawson; his in-laws Barbara and John Proffit; and some very loved family pets. The family will be holding a celebration of life at a date yet to be determined. Michael’s ashes will be scattered with other loved ones in Montana. Mike Acquin: Husband, Father, Amazing Man forever loved. Forever Missed. I Love You More. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

