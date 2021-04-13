Marjorie “Marge” Otis 1946 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Marjorie Ella (Erskine) Otis, 74, of Middlesex Road passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was born in Damariscotta on June 27, 1946, the daughter of Harold and Theolyn (Rumill) Erskine and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1964. In 1967 Marge married Robert Charles Jacobs, known to all as ‘Jake,’ who passed away in March of 2003. The marriage lasted only a few years but produced both of her daughters. This June would have been her 40th anniversary of her marriage to Alan H. Otis. Alan and Marge were together for a few years prior to tying the knot and Alan proposed with a pearl they found on a previous trip to the Caribbean. Marge was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Theolyn (Rumill) Erskine of Largo, Florida, sister, Beverly Erskine of North Newcastle and brother, Charles Erskine of Pittston. Surviving is her husband, Alan H. Otis, her daughter, Julie Jacobs of Gorham, her daughter, Jennifer Jacobs and her children, granddaughter, Sequoiah Jacobs and grandson, Armani Jacobs, all of Topsham. She is survived by her stepson, Alan R. Otis, his wife, Sharon and their two children, Jack Otis and Ally Otis, all of Plymouth, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her nephew, Chad Erskine of Mobile, Alabama, who she raised through age 18. At Marge’s request there will be no formal services. The family and friends will celebrate Marge’s life with a cookout and bonfire this summer. FOR THE FULL OBITUARY and to place memorial condolences, please go to the Stetson’s Funeral Home website stetsonsfuneralhome.com . In honor of her grand-dogs, Rocky and Derby, and her grand-cat, Sophie, memorial donations can be made to Midcoast Humane, Administrative Office, 190 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, ME 04011 or midcoasthumane.org. NOTE: Current MHS donations are being matched by anonymous donor!

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous