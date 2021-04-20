Besse F. Cote 1936 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Besse F. Cote, 84, died on April 14, 2021, at Avita in Brunswick. She was born on Nov. 27, 1936 in Bowdoinham, the daughter of Albert A. Cote and Georgianna (Shorette) Cote. She attended Bowdoinham grammar school and Richmond High School. Besse was an excellent home maker and talented decorator. She was employed at J. Brush and Health Tex in Brunswick and in later years ran a home daycare where she tended to many children which she adored. Besse enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and regular Saturday night card games with her brothers and their wives. Besse was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Albert (Sonny) A. Cote and Hubert E. Cote, sisters Jessie Cote Roy and Nancy Cote Michaud. She is survived by her daughter Lisa A. Coffin and husband David Coffin; the two great loves of her life, her grandchildren Michael Coffin and Danielle Coffin and her two great-grandchildren Cason and Cambrie Gatto; a brother Robert G. Cote and his wife Charlene and a brother Neil H. Cote and his wife Alicia; as well as many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at Avita in Brunswick, the staff at CHANS and to Besse’s friend and special caretaker, Marge Fosman. A private graveside gathering will be held at the Litchfield Plains Cemetery in May. Arrangements are in the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Maine. Condolences may be shared at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to: a charity of choice

