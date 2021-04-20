Robert “Bob” Arsenault 1938 – 2021 BATH – Robert “Bob” Arsenault, 82, passed away at Mid Coast Hospital on April 9, 2021. He was born on Dec. 2, 1938, in Bath to Frank Arsenault and Mabel Tenney Arsenault. Bob retired from Bath Iron Works, where he worked for over 30 years. He served in the Army in 1962 and 1963. Everyone who knew Bob enjoyed his company. He was the type of person who made you feel better just by having an interaction with him. Down-to-earth, practical and motivated to help others, he was the type of person who could always come up with a solution to a problem, even if it meant thinking outside the box. He also enjoyed building things and fixing things. He built his own two-car garage and workshop and earned the nickname “Bob the Builder” from his grandchildren. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 62 years, Avis Crooker Arsenault; his daughter, Angela Arsenault; two grandchildren, Zachariah and Malachi Shewell-Woodbury; a granddog, Willow, and a great-grandcat Fae. A graveside service will be held Saturday. April 24, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, close to the entrance near the Bath Middle School.

