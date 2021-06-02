A Boston-based consulting firm hired to help reshape downtown Freeport is challenging town officials to implement new community projects, such as pop-up skateparks or outdoor markets, to improve the town’s economic resiliency.

In an initial plan presented to the council Tuesday, the Principle Group also recommended adopting other community-oriented initiatives such as food trucks and parklets, as well as planting more trees and improving street signs downtown.

The efforts are part of a larger project known as the Freeport Downtown Vision Plan, which aims to build economic resilience in an area largely dominated by retail commerce such as L.L. Bean and other shopping outlets.

Principle Group also suggested experimenting with existing roads and parking lots, such as painting murals at key intersections to signal the entrance of downtown, increased street parking on Main Street to help slow traffic and repurposing large parking areas for community events.

“This is really our call to action,” Principle Group Founder and Director Russell Preston told the council. “So, we’re challenging you to have one or two or three of these pilot projects up and running in a month.”

In addition to the Principle Group, the Freeport Town Council and the Freeport Economic Development Corporation are also involved in the project. Residents, too, have joined in the revitalization plan by taking various surveys and participating in a town-wide walk.

“I am completely invigorated by this presentation and can’t wait to find a bucket of paint and a roller and start painting the town,” said Freeport Council Chairperson John Egan.

According to a report from The Forecaster published last year, Freeport’s downtown vacancy rate increased from 6.77% in 2018 to 8.65% in 2020. Freeport has 780,318 square feet of commercial space.

