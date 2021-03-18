Freeport will be hosting a town walk for the public on Saturday as part of the Freeport Downtown Vision Plan.

The walk will start at Harraseeket Inn and be lead by members of a consulting group hired by Freeport, called Principle, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

According to Councilor Tawni Whitney, the project is seeking public input and the goal of the walk is to discuss both short-term and long-term opportunities for Freeport’s downtown.

Town officials, business owners and other stakeholders will also be present, Whitney said.

Masks are required and the event will follow all social distancing and COVID-19 CDC guidelines.

Wheelchairs will be available for those who need them.

Capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and registration can be found at freeportdowntown.me/events/townwalk.

A final version of the Freeport Downtown Vision Plan will be presented to the council on May 18.

