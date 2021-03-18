Maine Coast Heritage Trust announced recently that after a decade-long tenure, Tim Glidden will step down as the organization’s president at the end of 2021.
In 2019, the trust completed the largest campaign for coastal conservation in Maine’s history, according to the trust, engaging 7,500 donors and raising $130 million.
Glidden served as the land trust’s president since 2011.
“Over 50 years ago, MCHT’s founders had the vision to realize that the health and integrity of the Maine coast were at risk from rampant unplanned development and the loss of public access to the shore,” said Glidden. “We’ve made incredible progress in addressing those threats, but there’s so much more work to be done. I am confident that MCHT is embarking on its next half-century with renewed purpose and urgency in its mission to keep the Maine coast healthy, productive, accessible, and beautiful.”
