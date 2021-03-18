Maine Coast Heritage Trust announced recently that after a decade-long tenure, Tim Glidden will step down as the organization’s president at the end of 2021.

Trust chairperson Tom Armstrong announced that the board of directors is embarking on a national search to identify Glidden’s successor.

“Tim’s vision and expertise have been instrumental to an era of significant growth at Maine Coast Heritage Trust,” Armstrong said in a statement. “Tim’s leadership – even through this unprecedented year of COVID-19 – leaves MCHT in a strong financial position, with a highly skilled staff and thousands of energized supporters.”

Armstrong continued: “The events of the past year highlight the urgent need for more places where people can walk their dogs, dig for clams, camp with their kids, or launch a boat.”

According to the Topsham-based trust, Glidden led the organization during a period of significant growth, including 361 conservation projects completed including 38 islands; 137 miles of shoreline conserved from Kittery to Lubec; securing public access for those who work and recreate along the coast; an expanded presence in Casco Bay and a new permanent office in Washington County; and strategic initiatives that include a focused emphasis on community conservation, a new coastal access initiative, updated island priority plans, and climate change responses.

In 2019, the trust completed the largest campaign for coastal conservation in Maine’s history, according to the trust, engaging 7,500 donors and raising $130 million.

Glidden served as the land trust’s president since 2011.

“Over 50 years ago, MCHT’s founders had the vision to realize that the health and integrity of the Maine coast were at risk from rampant unplanned development and the loss of public access to the shore,” said Glidden. “We’ve made incredible progress in addressing those threats, but there’s so much more work to be done. I am confident that MCHT is embarking on its next half-century with renewed purpose and urgency in its mission to keep the Maine coast healthy, productive, accessible, and beautiful.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: