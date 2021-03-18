On Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m., Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host physician and Georgetown resident Dr. Nananda Col to answer questions about ticks in Maine.

The online presentation will discuss ticks, the diseases they carry and how to prevent them.

According to the land trust, Col has firsthand experience with ticks after catching two tick-borne diseases acquired while mushroom foraging. Now, she shares presentations with local groups about things people can do to protect themselves from ticks and tick-borne diseases.

Col is also part of a group of Georgetown citizens working together to identify ways to control tick populations on the island.

Registration is free and required in order to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. The Zoom link will be sent to registrants before the event. For more information and to sign-up, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.

