Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, will hold virtual office hours from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 via Zoom.

Office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their representatives to ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Daughtry will give updates on her work on various policy committees and about the Legislature’s work more broadly. To join on Thursday, register for the Zoom through this link tinyurl.com/DaughtryJuneTownHall. If you would like to submit any questions in advance, you are welcome to do so through this link tinyurl.com/DaughtryQuestionsJune. You may also tune in via Facebook via, available through this link tinyurl.com/SenDaughtryLive.

Those who cannot make the event but who still wish to connect with Daughtry can reach out at 287-1515 or [email protected].

Daughtry represents Senate District 24, which includes the communities of Bailey Island, Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, North Yarmouth, Orr’s Island, Pownal, South Freeport and South Harpswell.

