Jeremy S. Faith 1975 – 2021 DURHAM – Jeremy S. Faith, 45, of Durham passed away on May 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Brunswick on July 18, 1975 to Virgil and Bonnie (Williams) Faith. Jeremy worked at PDQ Door Company for 17 years as an installer. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Virgil and Hope Faith and Donald and LaVerne Williams. Jeremy leaves behind by his wife of 18 years, Carrie Storey Faith; daughters, McKenzie and Ashlyn; his parents, Virgil and Bonnie (Williams) Faith; brother, John (Kristina) Faith and their children, Steven, Amanda, Alex, Lacey and James; in-laws, Clayton and Barbara Storey; aunts, Teri Williams-Dutton, Vickie Staples Pottle, Kelly Trone Virginia Faith amd uncles, Chip (Eileen) Williams, Randy (Kim) Williams, Donn (Wanda) Williams and David Faith. At Jeremy’s request, there will be no funeral. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Faith Girls Memorial Fund Atlantic Federal Credit Union 55 Cushing St. Brunswick, ME

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous