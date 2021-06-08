WESTBROOK – Jeanette J. Jamieson, 77, passed away June 2, 2021, in the Alzheimer’s unit at the Barron Center. She was born June 9, 1943, in Portland, to parents, Oliva Gorey and Julia Leo.

Jeanette was born at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She grew up in the Oxford Street and Munjoy Hill Areas of Portland. She worked for a short time at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland. She also worked assembling and sewing clothes at a coat factory outside of New York City where she married her first husband, Phillip Stisi.

She loved music and would attend local events at the Country Crossroads in Standish and the Silver Spur in Windham. She met her current spouse, Gary, at a dance at the Silver Spur. She also loved sewing and creating craft items. Her and her husband would frequent the local craft fairs and events. She was even involved with the creation of an online craft business to market her craft items.

Jeanette is survived by her ex-husband, Phillip Stisi; her current husband, Gary Jamieson; daughter, Helene Boucher; and son, David Stisi. She is also survived by her two brothers, Oliva Gorey of Portland, Maine and Joe Gorey of Springfield, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Blair Armstrong, Phillip Stisi, II, Kristy Stisi, Frankie Stisi, Jessica Lynn Cail, Joshua Boucher, and Sarah Boucher; and many great-grandchildren.

Jeanette was predeceased by her son, Phillip Stisi Jr.; and brothers, Phillip Gorey, and Alfred Gorey

A funeral service will be held, noon, Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook.

The family would like to thank the Barron Center for their compassion while Jeanette was in their care. To express condolences and to participate in Jeanette’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com .

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association,

P.O. Box 96011

Washington, DC 20090-6011

or the Barron Center

1145 Brighton Ave.

Portland, ME 04102

