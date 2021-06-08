SOUTH PORTLAND – Joyce M. Powell, 58, of Ridgeland Avenue, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021, following a brief illness, her loving family was by her side.

Joyce was born in Portland, Maine on Dec. 5, 1962, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Marilyn J. (Mead) Murphy. She attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School.

On Oct. 11, 1985, Joyce married the love of her life, Kenneth Powell, in South Portland, together they shared 31 years together before Kenny’s passing in 2016.

Joyce always worked and did what was needed to provide for her family. She worked for many years with Guzman’s Salsa, she was an associate for TJ Maxx and Walmart and for the last 12 years worked as the kitchen supervisor for Hilton Hotel in South Portland. In her spare time Joyce loved time at the beach, was always up for a good ride in the car, no destination need. She was a life member of the South Portland VFW#832 Ladies Auxiliary, she had a strong love of dragon fly’s, an avid reader who always enjoyed a good novel, and was very proud of her self-appointment as the Neighborhood Crime Watch, and received an award for her service in preventing crime in the Red Bank neighborhood. Joyce was all about family, her three daughters and her five grandchildren, all of whom she adored and was very proud of.

Joyce’s three daughters wish to extend a special thank you to their cousin, Kristi Profenno, for her love and kindness as she helped guide them through this difficult process.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Powell; a brother, Dennis Murphy.

She is survived by her three beautiful daughters, Ariel Leland of South Portland, Alyssa Powell and her companion Shane Thompson of Raymond, and Adrianna Powell and her fiancé’ Andrew Benjamin of South Portland; five grandchildren, Michael Bryant, Addyson Leland, Alivia Leland, Alyse Powell, and Alondra Benjamin; a sister, Margaret and James Murphy-Harris of Limington; two brothers, Michael and Helen Murphy of Scarborough, and Kevin and Debbie Murphy of Casco; her companion, Samuel Page of South Portland; many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine. To view Joyce’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com .

