Paul D’Alessandro Judy Montgomery 1952 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Paul Alan D’Alessandro and Judith Reid Montgomery, both 68, died on May 26, 2021, as a result of a tragic car accident in Lewiston.? The daughter of?Robert W. and Doris “Pinkie” Montgomery (Waller), Judy was born in?Bryn Mawr, Pa,, on Dec. 10, 1952.?She spent her childhood in Caldwell, N.J., enjoyed summers in Highland Lakes, N.J., and graduated from James Caldwell High School. Paul was born in Cleveland on Sept. 30, 1952, the son of Edward A. D’Alessandro and Grace M. D’Alessandro (Musché). He was a proud graduate of John Marshall High School in Cleveland. In 1970, Judy and Paul both enrolled at Valparaiso University, where they met during the first week of college; they were inseparable from that time forward. Following graduation, they earned Master of Library Science degrees from Kent State University. After an extended cross-country trip, they eventually found a place to call home in Brunswick, where they later married. Judy had a remarkable 38-year career as a librarian at Bowdoin College and rose to the position of Associate Librarian before her retirement. Paul’s career included positions at the Gardiner Public Library, the Maine State Law and Legislative Reference Library, and the Portland Public Library, where he served as a reference and government documents librarian. He later worked as an independent indexer and book reviewer, and served as census taker for the 2010 Census. At Bowdoin, Judy helped usher the library into the digital age by coordinating the introductions of the first online catalog and of electronic databases to the campus, played instrumental roles in planning library construction and renovation projects, and was a key player in collaborative Maine library initiatives, including the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin (CBB) partnership and the Maine Shared Collections Cooperative. She was an active participant in a variety of state and regional library associations and organizations. Perhaps the project that gave her the greatest personal joy was her establishment of the annual Children’s Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., which she stewarded for 17 years. Judy’s dedication to Bowdoin students, faculty, staff, and alumni earned her deep respect, awards, and recognition, including the McKeen Center Staff Award for Commitment to Community, the Polar Award for Leadership, and the title of Associate Librarian Emerita. Together as a couple, Paul and Judy’s service to the broader Brunswick community was both extensive and exemplary; they touched many lives and developed lasting friendships through volunteer work at a variety of organizations, including Tedford Housing, where Judy was a member of the Board of Directors, Merrymeeting Gleaners, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, and Growing to Give. Paul and Judy were determined to bring about positive change in the world and they embodied a life of community service. They loved the outdoors and found happiness with an afternoon swim at Simpson’s Point Landing, hikes on carriage trails in Acadia National Park, snowshoeing, kayaking, Tai Chi and Qigong, visiting gardens, shopping at farmers markets, and maintaining an extensive garden at their home where their annual garlic crop was renowned. Intrepid travelers, they frequently visited England for theater, concerts, and exhibitions, and Italy where they developed a deep love of Italian culture, Italian wines, and the language. They found joy in and loved to discuss a well-written book or poem, the best gelato flavors, movies, art exhibitions, dance performances, concerts, travel, and a good game at Fenway Park. Paul’s skills in the kitchen had a devoted following, particularly for his homemade pasta and pizzas, and also the annual cookie tins that he and Judy prepared for eager recipients. Judy’s ruthless Scrabble and croquet playing, and Paul’s extensive love of poetry and Shakespeare were legendary. Pet lovers, over the years they shared their home with a series of perfectly behaved dogs, including Lady, Willie, Corrie, and in the last year, Sparrow, who also died in the accident. Judy and Paul were extremely close and devoted to their families and to their family of friends; it was impossible not to feel their love. They listened and laughed; shared recipes and poetry; knit sweaters and scarves; discussed books, music, poetry, and politics; considered the benefits of good wine and good gin; and always let you know how important you were to them. They are survived by Paul’s brother, Edward R. D’Alessandro and his wife Loretta, Judy’s brother, Robert and his spouse Ronnie, and her brother, James and his former spouse Wendy Pauloo. They also leave behind their nieces Katie and Mollie Montgomery, their nephews Stephen and Michael D’Alessandro, and Jacob and Scott Montgomery; as well as 13 grandnieces and grandnephews. Their numerous cousins include Jack Montgomery and his wife Deede of South Freeport. A memorial page, hosted by the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home is available at lynchbrothers.com for friends and family to share remembrances of Judy and Paul. A virtual celebration of their lives will take place on Sunday, June 13, at 1 p.m. Additional information about the event is available at https://www.bowdoin.edu/communications/montgomer-memorial/index.html. Memorial contributions may be made in their honor to the organizations that were important to them: Growing To Give (www.growingtogive.farm), Merrymeeting Gleaners (http://www.merrymeetingfoodcouncil.org/merrymeeting-gleaners), Mid Coast Hunger Prevention (www.mchpp.org), and Tedford Housing (www.tedfordshelter.org). Volunteering at one of these organizations would also be in the spirit of their commitment to helping others.

