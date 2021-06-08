WESTBROOK – Patricia L. (Bourassa) Greenstreet, 77, of Westbrook, a loving mother, Memere, sister, great Memere and aunt, passed away peacefully June 3, 2021, with family by her side. She was born in Westbrook, on July 29, 1943, the second of three daughters to Armand and Rachel (Briard) Bourassa.

Patty grew up in Westbrook and was a 1961 graduate of Westbrook High School. After graduating, she took a job at Sebago Moc where she worked in the office. She was an excellent typist and could type 85 words a minute. She left a few years later in order to stay home and care for her two children. Once her kids were of school age, Patty returned to the workforce at W.L. Blake where she was employed for several years. It was during that time that she met and became close friends with coworker, Joanne K, for whom she loves dearly. Patty and her sisters, Con and Joanne, shared a very special bond. They were not only sisters, they were the best of friends. They enjoyed spending time together whenever they could. Whether they were taking a ride to the beach, going for a lunch or just sitting and chatting over a cup of coffee, just being together made her happy. Patty’s greatest love was for her two children and grandchildren. She had her own loving nicknames for each one. She would address them by their nickname whether speaking on the phone, in a card or in person. She especially loved being a Memere to her beloved grandson, Brendon, and granddaughter, Christina. She spent countless hours of quality time with them over the years playing games, crafting and cooking. She shared a closeness and unique bond with each of them. Recently still, she looked forward to her weekend sleepovers with Christina where they would bake, craft and enjoy each other’s company.

Patricia is survived by her son, Jeffrey Greenstreet and his significant other Janet of Windham, daughter, Lisa Wormell and husband Leroy of Westbrook; sister, Anne Marie Bourassa of Westbrook; grandson, Brendon Wormell and wife Bri, great-grandchildren, Georgia and Grant of Windham, granddaughter, Christina Wormell and fiance Will of Hillsboro, N.H.; nephew, Matthew Larson and wife Janine of Massachusetts, and her beloved 14 year old cat, Annabelle.

She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Joanne D. Larson and her parents.

Service is private in accordance with Patricia’s wishes Patty’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and special thanks to the nurses of P2C at MMC for all the extraordinary care and compassion they gave Patty and her family throughout her stay. To express condolences or to participate in Patricia’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

