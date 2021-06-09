KENNEBUNK – Voters elected three new select board members and returned one incumbent to office in municipal elections Tuesday. Two new members were also elected to the Regional School Unit 21 Board of Trustees.

For select board, elected from a field of eight candidates for three, three-year terms were Kortney Nedeau, Lisa Joy Pratt and incumbent Shiloh Schulte.

Sally Carpenter was elected for the remaining two years of a three-year term that emerged upon the February resignation of Peter Brewitt.

Amanda Downing and Peter Sentner got the nod from voters for the RSU 21 board.

Nedeau outpaced others for the three-year select board seat in the number of votes cast, receiving 1,024. Schulte received 871 and Pratt 770, in totals released by the town clerk’s office Tuesday night.

Others in the running were incumbent Wayne Berry, who received 599 votes; John Costin, 652; Anthony Michaud, 297; Gwen Page, 400 and Kyle Roberts with 566. A total of 1,184 ballots were left blank.

For the two-year term, Carpenter earned 1,047 votes – the top vote-getter in both select board races – and Thomas Wellman earned 667. There were 408 blank ballots, Town Clerk Merton Brown reported.

For RSU 21 Board of Trustees, Amanda Downing received 1,098 votes, and Peter Sentner 1,027. Two other candidates for the open seats were Joshua Barstow, with 796 votes and Alison Riggieri with 585. There were 735 blank ballots.

Those elected to municipal and RSU 21 posts take office July 1, said Brown.

For a five-year Kennebunk Light & Power trustee term, Curtis Mildner was elected with 1,101 votes. Chauncey Copeland received 638 votes and there were 382 blank ballots.

Mark Allenwood and James A. Oppert were both unopposed for two trustee slots on the Kennebunk Sewer District. Allenwood received 854 votes and Oppert, 749. There were 1,621 blank ballots.

Voters ratified the RSU 21 budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 1,424-657. There were 36 blank ballots.

Voters approved municipal budget referendum questions by wide margins.

Question A asked voters to general government services – including expenses and salaries for all departments, debt service and TIF expenses totaling $17.7 million, with $400,000 coming from the unassigned general fund balance, $4,000 from a restricted trust fund, and $1.68 million from TIF District revenue, leaving $10.8 million to be funded by taxes. The vote was 1,546-543, and there were 29 blank ballots.

On Question B, voters, by a 1753-343 margin, approved spending $781,800 for police and public service vehicles, equipment for the vehicles, road and drainage repair materials; repairs to the floor at Central Fire Station, park and field expansion, irrigation, GIS mapping, aerial photography, an employee compensation study, fixed asset accounting update project, new chillers and stair installation for Waterhouse Center and money for select board operational contingencies, if funds remain. There were 22 blank ballots.

Referendum Question C saw voters, by a 1,530-363 margin, approve a $1.38 million bond for a number of road paving, sidewalk and draining repair projects in several locations and a tandem axle dump and plow truck at Public Services. There were 225 blank ballots.

Brown said 2,117 voters cast ballots. Of those, 695 voted absentee. Kennebunk has an estimated 10,200 registered voters.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: